President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his Chief of Staff, Hon. Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, as he marks his birthday today, June 25.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, President Tinubu praised Gbajabiamila’s enduring contribution to Nigeria’s democracy, particularly during his long and distinguished service in the House of Representatives.

A lawyer by training, Gbajabiamila was first elected to the House in 2003 and represented the Surulere Constituency of Lagos State for six consecutive terms. During his time in the legislature, he served as Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and ultimately, Speaker from 2019 to 2023.

President Tinubu described him as a dedicated public servant whose efforts helped shape the legislature and strengthen democratic governance. He also acknowledged Gbajabiamila’s lasting impact on the development of Lagos State and his unwavering commitment to his constituents.

The President expressed confidence in Gbajabiamila’s continued support in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

He wished his Chief of Staff many more years of good health, wisdom, and impactful service to the nation.