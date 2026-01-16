President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mr Peregrino Kolawole Paul, an administrator, strategist, and entrepreneur, on his 65th birthday....

The President joins the Peregrino family and friends to celebrate the milestone, which follows decades of dedication and impactful contribution to public service.

President Tinubu states that Mr Peregrino’s journey reflects discipline, resilience, and commitment to service, noting his early professional years in the insurance sector and at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, as well as his entrepreneurial pursuits and long-standing engagement in grassroots politics.

The President acknowledges his contributions to political development in Lagos State and the South-West since 1999, as well as his leadership as the General Manager of the Lagos State Printing Corporation, where he has provided purposeful direction in repositioning the Corporation for improved efficiency, competitiveness, and growth.

As Peregrino celebrates his 65th birthday, President Tinubu wishes him good health, renewed strength, and more fulfilment in the years ahead.