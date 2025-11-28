President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chief Olisa Metuh on his 60th birthday to hold on Saturday....

Chief Metuh, a lawyer and businessman, once served as the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016.

President Tinubu commends the accomplished lawyer’s peace-building efforts and dedication to bridging partisan and ethnic chasms.

The President describes Chief Metuh as a significant voice of reason at a time of cacophony and urges him not to relent in contributing his quota to nation-building.

President Tinubu also commends Metuh’s humanitarian endeavours and prays that he enjoys many more decades in robust health.