President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chief Olisa Metuh on his 60th birthday to hold on Saturday.
Chief Metuh, a lawyer and businessman, once served as the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016.
President Tinubu commends the accomplished lawyer’s peace-building efforts and dedication to bridging partisan and ethnic chasms.
The President describes Chief Metuh as a significant voice of reason at a time of cacophony and urges him not to relent in contributing his quota to nation-building.
President Tinubu also commends Metuh’s humanitarian endeavours and prays that he enjoys many more decades in robust health.