President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on his 73rd birthday on September 12, 2025 and 22nd year on the throne....

President Tinubu commends the first-class traditional ruler for his patriotic service to the country and leadership within the country’s traditional institutions.

Alhaji Abubakar served in the military, holding important operational positions before retiring as Brigadier-General and ascending the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe in 2003.

President Tinubu remarks: “Etsu Nupe has contributed immensely to nation-building. He has used his revered position to promote unity, harmony, religious tolerance, peace and reconciliation in the country.

“His humility, courage and leadership experience have been brought to bear on his responsibilities as Chairman, Abuja Mosque and Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.”

President Tinubu prays for more years for Etsu Nupe and greater wisdom. He also beseeches Almighty Allah to keep his reign over the Nupe Kingdom peaceful and prosperous.