President Bola Tinubu felicitates Bishop Mike Okonkwo, founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), on his 80th birthday....

President Bola Tinubu felicitates Bishop Mike Okonkwo, founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), on his 80th birthday.

President Tinubu joins Bishop Okonkwo’s family, church members, and the Body of Christ to celebrate this milestone.

The President believes the visionary stewardship of the presiding bishop of TREM has fostered peace and harmony, promoted education, improved healthcare, and inspired economic empowerment across the nation and beyond.

“As a respected leader, mentor, and advocate for the downtrodden, Bishop Okonkwo’s commitment to lifting the underprivileged and upholding harmony and the unity of the country reflects the fundamental values of Nigeria.

His discipline, dedication, and unwavering faith in God continue to shape our society’s moral and social fabric and inspire a new generation of spiritual leaders.

“May God continue to bless him with good health, strength, and wisdom as he carries the gospel worldwide. I pray that Bishop Okonkwo’s exemplary humility and simplicity will inspire the current and future generations to pursue lives of service, leadership, and dedication to humanity. Happy 80th birthday, Your Eminence,” President Tinubu says.