President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a brief stopover on his way to a two-nation working visit to Japan and Brazil.

The president arrived at Al-Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, an oil-rich Gulf region, at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Friday.

The presidential aircraft departed Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

A statement by his Spokesman, Bayo Onannuga on Wednesday stated that Tinubu’s first major stop will be Yokohama, Japan, where he will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) from August 20 to 22. The conference, themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will explore strategies to drive Africa’s economic transformation, attract private investment, and build a resilient and sustainable continent anchored on peace and human security.

The President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Japanese leaders and engage top executives of companies with significant investments in Nigeria on the sidelines of the summit.

After Japan, Tinubu will proceed to Brazil for the second leg of his working visit.