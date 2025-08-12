President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has constituted the boards of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), both agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has constituted the boards of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), both agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Idris Olorunnimbe was appointed Chairman of NCC, while Dr Aminu Waida remains its Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer.

President Tinubu appointed Wada to the position in October 2023, and the Senate confirmed the appointment in November 2023.

Mr. Olorunnimbe previously served on the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Board, where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committee and drove impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes.

Other members of the board are:

1. Abraham Oshidami – Executive Commissioner, Technical Services

2. Rimini Makama – Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management

3. Hajia Maryam Bayi- Former Director, Human Capital & Administration

4. Col Abdulwahab Lawal (Rtd)

5. Senator Lekan Mustafa

6. Chris Okorie

7. Princess Oforitsenere Emiko

8. Secretary of the Board.

The President also approved the Board of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), with Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, as Chairman.

Other members are :

1. Idris Olorunimbe – Vice Chairman

2. Abraham Oshidami

3. Rimini Makama

4. Aliyu Edogi Aliyu – (Rep FMCIDE)

5. Joseph B Faluyi – (Rep. of Federal Ministry of Finance)

6. Auwal Mohammed – (Rep. of FMBNP)

7. Uzoma Dozie

8. Peter Bankole

9. Abayomi Anthony Okanlawon

10. Gafar Oluwasegun Quadri and the

11. USPF Secretary

The Federal Government established the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access and service to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.