President Muhammadu Buhari has, approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board Professor Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

The two appointments are for a tenure of five years each, with effect from 1st August 2021.

Also reappointed is Dr Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from 1st August 2021.