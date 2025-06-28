The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the management and players of the Kwara United Football Club for their victory at the 2025 President Federation Cup Finals.

He noted that the victory of Kwara United FC has further confirmed the dedication and commitments of the team towards excelling and placing Kwara State on the global map in sporting events.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Emir’s Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, stressing that, “the victory is historic and highly commendable.”

While thanking Almighty Allah for the honour bestowed on the state with the victory of the team, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari said: “Before their departure, they came to me and I offered them prayers on the highly revered stool of Shehu Alimi, now they have emerged victorious, Alhamdulillahi Robil Aaaalameen, to God alone be all thanks.

“You have indeed made me proud as a father and you have further stamped your names on the gold. I shall continue to support you with prayers in your future engagements.”

The Emir however commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq CON for his unwavering efforts towards repositioning sporting activities in the state.

He therefore wished the team and their supporters journey mercies back to the state of harmony.