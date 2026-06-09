Pope Leo XIV on Monday paid a visit to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, where he was received by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez during a major gathering with the Catholic faithful in the Spanish capital. The event formed part of the Pontiff’s apostolic visit to Madrid and attracted…...

Pope Leo XIV on Monday paid a visit to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, where he was received by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez during a major gathering with the Catholic faithful in the Spanish capital.

The event formed part of the Pontiff’s apostolic visit to Madrid and attracted more than 70,000 members of the diocesan community, making it the largest engagement of his trip.

Pérez, who recently secured another term as president of Real Madrid, welcomed the Pope to the club’s iconic home ground and accompanied him through key areas of the stadium.

During the visit, the Real Madrid president presented the Pontiff with a customised club jersey bearing his birth name, Robert F. Prevost, alongside the number one. He also gifted the Pope a replica model of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

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The Holy Father was subsequently taken on a tour of the club’s trophy corridor, where Real Madrid’s historic achievements, including its record 15 UEFA Champions League titles, are displayed.

In a reciprocal gesture, Pope Leo XIV presented Pérez with a commemorative medal, symbolising the occasion and the exchange between the leader of the Roman Catholic Church and one of the most decorated football institutions in the world.