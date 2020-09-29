Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that President Muhammadu Buhari will submit the 2021 national budget estimates to the federal Parliament next week.

In an address of welcome on Tuesday, Lawan said a report by the joint committee on finance and national planning on the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper (FSP) will be considered and passed.

The President of the Senate said the senate has engaged through its Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTF/FSP) during the 2-month recess.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the nations’ budgetary plans, requiring the review of the 2020 Budget.

According to him, the national assembly must carry out oversights to ensure that the revised 2020 Budget is properly implemented.

The senate president also noted that President Buhari on Tuesday asked the National Assembly to approve N148.1bn payment to Ondo, Rivers, Cross-River, Osun, and Bayelsa states.

Buhari, in his letter, read by the Senate President, said the amount was the reimbursement of the federal roads project they executed in their states.