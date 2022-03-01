President Buhari to attend UNEP Summit in Kenya, Medicals in London

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja for Nairobi, where he will take part in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme, scheduled for 3rd – 4th March 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

He will after his participation in the programmes proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

President Buhari’s trip follows an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to attend a Special Session themed ‘Strengthening UNEP for the Implementation of the Environmental Dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.’

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed these in a statement titled ‘President Buhari attends special session on UNEP@50 in Kenya.’

While there, the President will deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.