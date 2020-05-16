President Muhammadu Buhari has taken delivery of the Madagascar native formulation against the Coronavirus.

This was announced by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President in a tweet on Saturday.

Mr Shehu said, “President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received the Madagascan native formulation against the #Covid-19 pandemic, and reiterated that he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.”

The COVID-19 herbal syrup was delivered to President Buhari by President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau.

Mr Shehu said President Embalo, “brought along with him the samples of the traditional medicine as shared to African nations by Madagascar,” adding that Buhari, while receiving the Guinea Bissau president, restated that his position on all herbal or traditional medicines remains the same.

The presidential aide quoted Buhari as saying: “We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions.”