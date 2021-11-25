President Buhari presides over Security meeting in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The President is expected to be briefed on latest security developments across the country.

The meeting is being attended among others by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor.

The three service chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, are also attending the meeting.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Buhari, with the assistance of Osinbajo, decorated his Aide De Camp (ADC), Lt Col Yusuf Mukhtar Dodo, with his new red neck rank of Colonel.