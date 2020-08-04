President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a Security Council meeting at the State House, Abuja

The meeting is coming amidst rising security tension and violence in some parts of the country and the call for the sack of security chiefs.

In attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Also present are the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Directors-General of National, Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, and the Directorate of Military Intelligence are also present.