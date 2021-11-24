President Buhari presides at FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently presiding over the Federal Executive Council holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari, the National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha

Ministers in attendance include the Attorney General of the Federation- Abubakar Malami, the ministers of Aviation- Hadi Srika, FCT- Mohammad Musa Bello and Finance- Zainab Ahmed