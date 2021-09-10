President Buhari appoints Prof. Yusuf A. Ahmed as CEO, Atomic Energy Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Yusuf Aminu Ahmed as Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission for an initial term of three years.

The appointment is with effect from 3rd September, 2021.

A statement signed by the Director Information of the office of the secretary to the government of the federation For the SGF says the appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 4 sub section 1 of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission’s Establishment Act of 1976.

Until his appointment, Prof. Ahmed was the Overseeing Director for the Office of the Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

He is a Professor of Nuclear Physics with several years of research in Nuclear Instrumentation & Spectrometry.