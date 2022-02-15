President Buhari appoints Bello Koko as substantive MD of NPA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammed Bello Koko as the substantive managing director for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The federal ministry of transportation disclosed this on Tuesday in a circular signed by Eric Ojiekwe, its director of press and public relations.

Advertisement

“Prior to this appointment, Koko was the executive director, finance & administration of NPA,” the statement reads.

Koko will replace Hadiza Bala Usman — suspended in May 2021 over the allegation of missing N165 billion.

Advertisement

Usman’s suspension followed a recommendation by Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, to set up an administrative panel of inquiry to investigate the management of the NPA.

After the suspension, Buhari appointed Koko to take over as acting head, pending the outcome of the investigation.