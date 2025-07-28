President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to prominent Lagos politician and former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, on his 65th birthday, praising his steadfast service to Lagos State and Nigeria....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to prominent Lagos politician and former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, on his 65th birthday, praising his steadfast service to Lagos State and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Senator Obanikoro as an influential leader within the Lagos political landscape and a dependable stakeholder in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu noted that Obanikoro’s service extended beyond state-level responsibilities, recalling his impactful roles as a Senator representing Lagos Central from 2003 to 2007 and later as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana.

Currently an apex leader in the Lagos APC and a member of the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Obanikoro, fondly known as “Koro,” was celebrated by the President for his “commitment to Lagos development and his pivotal role within the state APC.”

Tinubu urged the celebrator to continue dedicating his experience and influence to the unity and progress of Nigeria, praying for long life, renewed strength, and more fruitful years in service.

Obanikoro remains one of the most recognisable figures in Lagos politics, with a career spanning local government administration, national legislature, diplomacy, and executive appointments.