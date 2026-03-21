The Federal Government has firmly rejected claims that Nigeria agreed to receive deported foreign nationals from the United Kingdom, insisting that the recently signed migration partnership strictly applies to verified Nigerians. The clarification, issued on Saturday by the Presidency through Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, follows what…...

The Federal Government has firmly rejected claims that Nigeria agreed to receive deported foreign nationals from the United Kingdom, insisting that the recently signed migration partnership strictly applies to verified Nigerians.

The clarification, issued on Saturday by the Presidency through Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, follows what it described as widespread misinformation surrounding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on immigration cooperation reached during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

According to the statement, the government found it necessary to “debunk the raft of misinformation” suggesting that Nigeria would serve as a destination for non-Nigerian deportees from Britain.

It stressed that the 12-page agreement contains no provision compelling Nigeria to accept foreign nationals, describing such reports as false and misleading. Instead, the framework only allows for the return of individuals confirmed to be citizens of either Nigeria or the UK who no longer have legal rights to remain in the other country.

“The memorandum on immigration cooperation, like other memoranda signed, aimed to strengthen the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” the statement said.

The Presidency explained that the pact focuses on improving migration management, promoting safe and orderly movement of persons, and enhancing joint efforts to combat irregular migration and related crimes, in line with existing laws and international obligations.

Under the agreement, any return process must be preceded by thorough identification and verification procedures. Authorities of the receiving country are also required to conduct additional checks upon arrival to confirm nationality.

The statement further noted that migrants facing deportation retain the right to challenge their removal under domestic or international human rights laws, particularly in cases where they have long-standing residence or face significant reintegration challenges.

It added that the arrangement includes safeguards to prevent wrongful deportation. Where doubts arise over a person’s nationality, the receiving country can halt the process and demand further clarification.

“If an error occurs and a non-national is mistakenly returned, the requesting country is obligated to readmit the individual at its own expense.”

Highlighting protections for returnees, the Presidency said the agreement guarantees that individuals can travel with their legally acquired belongings—unlike past deportation experiences where migrants often returned empty-handed.

It also disclosed that returnees would benefit from structured reintegration support, including temporary accommodation, transportation, and basic welfare assistance upon arrival.

Additional provisions cover access to counselling, family reunification, documentation support, and longer-term opportunities such as education, vocational training, and entrepreneurship funding.

The government emphasised that Nigerian authorities retain full control over documentation processes, noting that the Nigeria Immigration Service remains solely responsible for issuing travel documents and handling all entry requirements.

Describing the agreement as part of an ongoing bilateral framework, the Presidency pointed out that similar migration arrangements were signed between Nigeria and the UK in 2012, 2017 and 2022. The latest pact is expected to run for five years, with an option for renewal.

While cautioning against sensational reporting, the government urged the media to seek proper clarification on complex international agreements, maintaining that the MoU is designed to ensure “safe, lawful and dignified migration management,” not to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty or turn it into a destination for foreign deportees.