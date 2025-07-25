The Presidency has dismissed allegations by former Kano State governor and 2023 NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is marginalising northern Nigeria....

Kwankwaso had, during a stakeholders’ dialogue on the 2025 constitutional amendment in Kano on Thursday, accused the federal government of concentrating resources in the South while worsening poverty and insecurity in the North.

He also lamented the state of federal roads in the region, citing a recent trip from Abuja to Kano via Kaduna, which he described as a “hellish” experience due to the deplorable condition of the highways.

Responding on Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, refuted the allegations in a post on his X handle.

Dare insisted that the Tinubu administration is committed to equitable development across all regions of the country and rejected the notion that the North had been sidelined.