The Portuguese Primeira Liga season will begin today, June 3.

FC Porto manager, Sergio Concei-cao says he is “hungry” for football.

Porto leads the table by just one point with arch rival Benfica in second place.

They will be looking to extend their advantage when they meet with FC Fama-licao for a match later today behind closed doors.

Despite not being able to train together until recently, Concei-cao said the players had worked on their own and are keen to play the remaining games as they seek to clinch their 29th Portuguese Liga title.