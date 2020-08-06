The Lebanese government says a number of Beirut port officials are being placed under house arrest pending an investigation into Tuesday’s huge explosion in its capital, Beirut.

At least 137 people were killed and about 5,000 injured, with fears that the death toll may rise as hundreds remain missing.

A two-week state of emergency is in force in Beirut over the disaster and more than 300,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

It is still unclear what caused the explosion but Lebanon’s prime minister says investigations will focus on 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

The ammonium nitrate had reportedly been in a warehouse in Beirut port for six years after it was unloaded from a ship impounded in 2013.

Angry Beirut residents are demanding answers from the government as to why no action was taken despite several warnings of the danger of storing up the chemical.

((The head of Beirut port and the head of the customs authority say they had written to the judiciary several times asking that the chemical be exported or sold to ensure port safety, but that no action was taken.

Meanwhile, countries are still offering aid to assist with managing the outcome of the explosion in Lebanon.

Germany says it will send a unit of 50 rescue and recovery specialists to help speed up the tracking process for people still trapped under structures and the repair of damaged infrastructure.