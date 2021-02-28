Pope Francis has condemned the kidnapping of more than 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata-Mafara local government area of Zamfara state.

The pope described the abduction of the schoolgirls as “vile” in a post via his official Twitter handle at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

He added that he was praying for the safety of the girls, so they can return home soon.

“I join my voice to that of the Bishops of Nigeria to condemn the vile kidnapping of the 317 girls, taken away from their school in Jangebe. I am praying for these girls so they might return home soon. I am near to their families,” he wrote.

Gunmen had invaded the Jangebe community on Friday, attacked some houses along their way, and raided the school where they abducted 317 students.

The girls have now been in captivity for three days, and efforts to secure their release are ongoing.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) had also condemned the kidnapping on Friday, calling it a gross violation of children’s rights.

The Jangebe attack comes barely two weeks after scores of children were abducted by bandits from Government Science College (GSC), Kagara in Niger state.