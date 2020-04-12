To usher in the Easter sunday, Pope Francis urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope” as he led an Easter Mass in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis urged people to focus less on what they lack but on how they can ease the suffering of others

The vigil, which normally takes place in a church packed with about 10,000 people, was attended by only about two dozen, including a few altar servers and a smaller-than-usual choir.

This year’s mass will be held inside the church with a symbolic congregation of fewer than 20 people.