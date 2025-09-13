Businessman and philanthropist, Dele Omosehin, has explained his motivation for venturing into politics, saying his decision is not driven by personal ambition but by a deep conviction to serve his people and contribute to national development. Omosehin, who hails from Iju-Odo in Okitipupa Local Gov...

Businessman and philanthropist, Dele Omosehin, has explained his motivation for venturing into politics, saying his decision is not driven by personal ambition but by a deep conviction to serve his people and contribute to national development.

Omosehin, who hails from Iju-Odo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, said his political journey is anchored on integrity, compassion, and the pursuit of collective prosperity.

According to him, politics should not be about titles or positions but about service, responsibility, and the opportunity to transform lives.

“Politics, to me, is not a career choice, neither is it a platform for personal ambition. It is a solemn responsibility, a call to serve, and a vehicle through which meaningful change can be achieved for the good of our people,” Omosehin stated.

He recalled how his upbringing in Okitipupa exposed him to the challenges of underdevelopment, poor infrastructure, and limited opportunities, which he said inspired his passion for solutions-driven leadership.

Through initiatives such as the Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF) and the Dele Omosehin Development Initiative (DODI), he noted that he has made modest contributions toward youth empowerment, women’s development, and support for vulnerable groups. emphasized that philanthropy alone cannot address Nigeria’s structural challenges.

“The problems of our society require political will, policy intervention, and leadership that prioritizes the people above self. That is why I am in politics,” he added.

Omosehin, who is also the convener of the Asejere Progressive Movement and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledged to continue championing fairness, accountability, and grassroots development if entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

“My aspiration is simple: to see a constituency, a state, and a nation where every Nigerian has the opportunity to thrive. This is why I am in politics. Not for self, but for service. Not for today alone, but for generations to come,” he said