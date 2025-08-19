The Nigeria Police Force has trained 192 officers on the use of the Athena Forensic Intelligence Solution (AFIS) to strengthen its fight against cybercrime across the country....

The Nigeria Police Force has trained 192 officers on the use of the Athena Forensic Intelligence Solution (AFIS) to strengthen its fight against cybercrime across the country.

The training, held between 9 July and 15 August 2025, was organised in partnership with Radio Tactics Group Limited. Officers were drawn from the 36 state commands, the Federal Capital Territory, and 10 specialised formations.

Experts from the Police National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) and Radio Tactics led the sessions, focusing on threat identification, data extraction from SIM cards, GPS devices, satellite phones, and grey-market mobile devices.

Participants were also trained in biometric capture and the use of forensic hotlists to match intelligence records with operational data.

Police authorities said the programme will enhance officers’ capacity to tackle complex digital crimes and improve intelligence gathering nationwide.

In a related development, NPF-NCCC operatives arrested three suspects — Gbenga Samuel, Dele Titus and Olalekan Oke — in Abuja and Lagos for cyberstalking, identity theft, and online fraud.

The suspects allegedly hacked a WhatsApp account on 18 July and demanded ₦3 million from the victim, threatening to release confidential data. Forensic analysis of the account led to their arrest, recovery of the account, and exposure of an ongoing organised cybercrime network now under investigation.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun reaffirmed his commitment to deploying modern technology and continuous training to strengthen the Force’s response to cyber threats.