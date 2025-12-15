The Nigeria Police Force on Monday announced that it will resume the nationwide enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy from January 2, 2026, citing the growing criminal activities linked to the use of unauthorised tinted vehicle glass. According to a Monday statement signed by the Force Publi...

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday announced that it will resume the nationwide enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy from January 2, 2026, citing the growing criminal activities linked to the use of unauthorised tinted vehicle glass.

According to a Monday statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, the police said the decision followed a review of emerging security threats and the need to enhance public safety, pending the final determination of a related matter currently before the court.

The forcer clarified that at no point did the court restrain the Nigeria Police Force from enforcing the provisions of the law regarding the use of tinted glass on vehicles.

The statement revealed that the suspension of the enforcement was done in the spirit of responsibility, transparency, and public convenience.

The statement reads, “The Force suspended enforcement to allow motorists ample opportunity to regularise their documentation and complete the registration process without pressure.

“Recent trends, however, reveal a disturbing rise in criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass.”

The statement added, “Some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“In view of this, the Nigeria Police Force has found it both necessary and urgent to resume full enforcement as a proactive measure to safeguard our communities. Consequently, enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit will resume on 2nd January, 2026.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, assured the public that the renewed enforcement will be carried out with utmost professionalism, respect for the rights of citizens, and in accordance with extant laws.

He added that the Force remains committed to promoting public safety and upholding the rule of law while working collaboratively with all stakeholders to keep Nigeria secure.

In conclusion, the force directs all motorists who require the Tinted Glass Permit to apply through the approved channels and ensure that their vehicles comply with legal procedures.