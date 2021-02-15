The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the molestation of arrested Lekki protesters and has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

This follows the circulation of a viral video where some arrested #EndSARS protesters were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.

The disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Adejobi in his statement said that the state police commissioner was disturbed by the unprofessional and inhuman act, and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Adejoke Fayoade, to analyze the video and bring to book those responsible.

''The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested EndSARS protesters were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.

‘’The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyze the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.’’

The statement said that Odumosu reiterates that, in as much as the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigerian Police Force and provisions of the law in the discharge of its duties.

It noted that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner further urged Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence and break down of law and order in any part of the state.