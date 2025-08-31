The Nigeria Police Force has recorded major breakthroughs in its operations against kidnapping, with the rescue of a victim, arrest of three suspects, and the recovery of sophisticated firearms, ammunition, and millions of naira in Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa States....

In Akwa Ibom, operatives attached to Eket Division, supported by Ikot Udota Division and local youths, responded swiftly to a distress call on 16 August at Factory Road, Afia Nsit, Eket, where kidnappers attempted to abduct one Emerson.

The prompt intervention led to his rescue and the arrest of two suspects, Okon Edem Okon and Emmanuel Bassey.

A search conducted in an uncompleted building nearby uncovered one AK-47 rifle, one assault rifle, 67 rounds of ammunition, one pump-action shotgun with six live cartridges, six magazines and a mobile phone, believed to belong to the fleeing gang members.

Similarly, in Nasarawa State, operatives of Garaku Division on 18 August recovered arms and cash from a vehicle abandoned after a crash near the VIO checkpoint at Angwan Mayo community.

A search revealed a G3 rifle, while further checks at the station uncovered one AK-47 rifle, one Type 06 rifle, another G3 rifle, three magazines, 57 rounds of live ammunition and ₦6.9 million in cash.

A follow-up manhunt in collaboration with the military led to the arrest of Mohammed Tahir of Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.

He confessed to being part of a seven-man gang behind the kidnap of a lawyer in Nyanya, Abuja, from whom ransom had been collected.

Police authorities said efforts were ongoing to track down the remaining members of the syndicate, with all suspects to face prosecution upon conclusion of investigations.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the swift response of the operatives, the support of community members and the vigilance of citizens who provided timely intelligence.

He reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to ensuring criminals have no safe haven in the country.