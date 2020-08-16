.Kano State Police Command has again rescued another man of 35 years imprisoned by the parent for 15 years in Sheka Unguwar Fulani of Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, Ibrahim Lawan by name was rescued by the Police Medical Team and Operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa who confirmed the incident to TVC News says Ibrahim Lawan had since been moved also to a medical facility in Kano State by the Police.

This rescue operation is coming barely 48 hours after a 30 year old man, Ahmed Aminu was set free from confinement by the Police in Kano State.

The Police say investigation has been launched and more details would be revealed as soon as it is completed.