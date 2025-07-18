The Nigeria Police Force has rescued 31 kidnapped victims in two separate operations in Edo and Taraba States in the last one week. In Edo state, police responded to an attack along the Fugar-Agenebode road, where kidnappers ambushed commuters, killing two and abducting several others. A joint team ...

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued 31 kidnapped victims in two separate operations in Edo and Taraba States in the last one week.

In Edo state, police responded to an attack along the Fugar-Agenebode road, where kidnappers ambushed commuters, killing two and abducting several others.

A joint team of police and local security operatives launched a search-and-rescue mission near Obe Hill, leading to a gunfight that forced the abductors to flee and Fourteen victims were safely rescued.

Meanwhile, in Taraba state, police operatives responded to a distress call along the Wukari highway, where 17 passengers on a bus from Enugu to Yola were kidnapped.

Swift intervention by security forces forced the suspects to abandon the victims and flee into the bush.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the operatives, stressing the police’s renewed commitment to national security and citizen protection.