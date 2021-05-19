The Police in Zamfara has confirmed the abduction of eighteen travellers along Dansadau – Gusau Road, in Maru local government area of the state

They also confirmed that bandits rustled Unspecified number of cattle and carted away valuable properties belonging to the locals

The travellers were kidnaped shortly after bandits stormed the area Tuesday evening in their large number with the intent to unleash mayhem on the people

The criminals invaded the community with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically to scare the locals

But, Police in the state says the attack was repelled by troops and no casualty was recorded

Advertisement

Police Authorities in the state confirmed to TVC NEWS that security operatives have been deployed to the area to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped travelers and also to recover the rustled cattle

Peace according to the police has been restored to the affected community and security operatives are keeping watch on the area.

Dansadau community is about ninety nine Kilometers from Gusau the Zamfara state Capital and is one of the hottest zone in terms of Banditry and other related crime.