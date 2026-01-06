Kwara State Police Command has set free the six vigilante members arrested in Auchi, Edo State, with a security van belonging to Ifelodun Local Government Area. In a statement on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer for the Kwara State Comand, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the Nigerian Army had...

In a statement on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer for the Kwara State Comand, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the Nigerian Army had release the vigilante members to the police for further investigation and that further probe of the individuals showed they were legitimate members of a vigilante group that works with the security forces in different parts of the country.

The statement reads: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to confirm that on Wednesday, 31st December, 2025, it received six (6) vigilante members who were earlier arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Army along the Auchi–Ikpeshi Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The Vigilante, travelling in a vehicle belonging to Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was formally handed over to the Kwara State Police Command by the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Brigadier General N. N. Rume, for the purpose of investigation and profiling.

“Following a thorough investigation, it was established that the individuals are legitimate members of vigilante groups operating in collaboration with recognised security agencies in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry and other forms of criminality.

“Consequently, having been exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing, the vigilante members were released to their respective leaders.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, psc, mnips, reiterates the Command’s commitment to synergy among security agencies and community-based security outfits, while urging all groups to continually operate within the confines of the law.

“Members of the public are assured that the Command remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure the safety and security of all residents of Kwara State.”