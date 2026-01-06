The Enugu State Police Command says it has disrupted an interstate vehicle theft syndicate, arresting suspects and recovering two Mack trucks and a Toyota Highlander stolen from different parts of the country....

The Enugu State Police Command says it has disrupted an interstate vehicle theft syndicate, arresting suspects and recovering two Mack trucks and a Toyota Highlander stolen from different parts of the country.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu, saying the breakthroughs were recorded during separate operations within the State.

He said operatives attached to Emene Police Division, acting on credible intelligence, recovered a yellow Mack truck conveying a 40-foot container and a white Mack truck without a registration number at a location in Emene around 8am on 22 December 2025.

The vehicles were reportedly stolen from Aba, Abia State, and moved to Enugu to be sold before police intervention.

Two suspects — 33-year-old Mack truck mechanic, Okenwa Chinedu, and 28-year-old scrap dealer, Adaka Emmanuel — were arrested in connection with the theft.

The owners of the trucks have since identified their vehicles, while investigations are ongoing to trace other members of the syndicate.

In a related development, police operatives attached to Uwani Division arrested a suspect, Emmanuel Chukwu, on 17 December 2025 while he was attempting to sell a stolen Toyota Highlander SUV at a car stand in Enugu.

The ox-blood-coloured SUV, with registration number AGL 929 FX, was reportedly stolen in Isolo, Lagos State.

Both the suspect and the vehicle have been handed over to the Lagos Police Division where the case was initially reported.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to public safety in the new year.

He urged residents to continue supporting the Police with credible information and timely reports of suspicious activity.