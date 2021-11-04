Police reaffirm readiness to ensure peaceful Anambra Governorship Poll

The Nigerian Police Force have reaffirmed the readiness of the country’s lead security agencies to ensure the November 6 Anambra state governorship election is peaceful, credible and violent free.

The Deputy Inspector of Police Zaki Ahmed gave the assurance at a media parley with journalists in Awka, said the personnel will be professional enough to ensure the exercise is is Hitch free.

The police DIG announced the shut of the state by 12 midnight on Friday night, said the police and other security Agencies are committed to ensure the election is Peaceful.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu at an expanded Stakeholders meeting in Awka, reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to go ahead of the November 6 Anambra state governorship election, despite several threats from different quarters to halt the exercise.