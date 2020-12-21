The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the escape of 17 suspects held at the command’s Criminal investigation department detention facility after breaking the cell’s key and resisting efforts of personnel on duty to restrain them.

The escaped suspects according to a press statement by the command’s spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, were those remanded in police custody by the Court for different offences he however said five (5) of the suspects have been re-arrested.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman, has ordered an immediate discreet investigation and intense search to re-arrest the remaining twelve (12) escapees.

He also according to him directed the commencement of investigation to determine the culpability and punishment of any personnel found wanting during the unwarranted incidence and warned that such unbecoming lapses on the part of personnel of the Command will not be tolerated.

The Commissioner has also convened an emergency meeting of all Management Team members, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and directed them to deploy all the Command’s personnel and operational assets to emplace adequate security and ensure a hitch-free movements and celebrations during the Christmas and New Year season.

The CP, while reassuring members of the public of his commitment to providing adequate security during this festive season called on residents of the State and the general public to assist the Command with credible information that will lead to the re-arrest of the twelve (12) fleeing detainees through the Command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172; or via email on: contact042ppro@gmail.com