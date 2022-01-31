Police parade 98 political thugs arrested on eve of primary elections in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has paraded 98 suspected thugs arrested by the military in the build up to the just concluded Governorship Primary of the two major Political parties in the State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu while parading the suspects did not reveal the identity of the Sponsor of the Criminals, even though the command is aware of the Sponsor

The Police Spokesperson further revealed that investigation is still ongoing into the matter and the Suspects will be charged to Court for Possible Prosecution

It would be recalled that the suspected armed thugs were arrested on the eve of the PDP primary election, by military at Itawure checkpoint armed with dangerous weapons, and taken to Akure for Questioning before being released to the Police on Saturday

