Four suspects are now in Police detention in Bayelsa State for theft of oil well valves .

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police, Spokesperson for the force Asimin Butswat said the suspects were arrested for theft and economic sabotage.

He said the arrests were made after the Police got intelligence reports from both companies and the host community about the mode of operation of the suspects.

The police spokesperson said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and assisted the police with useful information that led to the arrest of the buyer who is presently on the run in Port Harcourt.

He also reiterated their commitment in working with other relevant agencies in ensuring the state is rid of crime.