Enugu State Police Commissioner, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has directed tactical and intelligence operatives of the Command to intensify manhunt to arrest the criminal behind the attack of Police Distress Response Squad (DRS) team along Agbani Road, Enugu....

Enugu State Police Commissioner, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has directed tactical and intelligence operatives of the Command to intensify manhunt to arrest the criminal behind the attack of Police Distress Response Squad (DRS) team along Agbani Road, Enugu.

This was contain in a statement made available to newsmen by Police public relations officer SP Daniel Ndukwe in Enugu.

The statement reads that the criminal elements, reportedly opened fire on the police team without provocation.

The operatives prompt response, forced the assailants to flee with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

During the exchange of gunfire, the team’s operational vehicle caught fire, while two police officers sustained severe gunshot injuries.

The injured officers were taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention but were later confirmed dead by the attending medical personnel.

The Commissioner of Police charged the operatives to deploy available resources and leverage actionable intelligence to sustain the established trail and ensure that the fleeing assailants are arrested and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Lexus 330 Jeep used for the attack has been recovered by the operatives, bearing multiple bullet piercings from the gunfight.

The CP however appealed to members of the public with credible information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects to volunteer such with assurance that the Command remains resolute and committed to ensuring that the criminal elements do not evade justice.