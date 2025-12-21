Operatives attached to the Anti-Robbery Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Adenekan Segun, also known as “Expensive,” and recovered two pump-action firearms following credible intelligence. In a Satur...

Operatives attached to the Anti-Robbery Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Adenekan Segun, also known as “Expensive,” and recovered two pump-action firearms following credible intelligence.

In a Saturday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the suspect was arrested following an altercation with an individual, where a allegedly brandished a weapon.

The statement reads, “On Sunday, 14th December 2025, actionable intelligence indicated that the suspect was unlawfully in possession of pump-action firearms. He was alleged to have brandished the weapons during a minor disagreement with a person.

“The operatives acted swiftly, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of two pump-action rifles. Investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the recovered firearms, after which the suspect will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.”

The Command Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the swift response of the operatives, reiterating the Command’s stance against armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

He assures residents of Ogun State of the Command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining peace and urges members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the Police.

The command urges members of the public to report suspicious activities or security concerns through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111. Emergency numbers: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.