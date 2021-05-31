The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered a full-scale manhunt of armed assailants who allegedly trailed and shot dead an unidentified man in Enugu.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu that the incident happened around 5p.m on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the unknown assailants accosted their victim who is now known to be retired Justice Stanley Nnaji of the Enugu State Judiciary at the popular Ebeano Tunnel Roundabout off Garden Avenue in Enugu, shot him and made away with the Mercedes Benz Jeep he was driving.

#ViralVideo of how an elderly man was ordered out of his jeep by unknown gunmen and shot in Enugu, Sunday evening.

#ViralVideo of how an elderly man was ordered out of his jeep by unknown gunmen and shot in Enugu, Sunday evening.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu has ordered a large-scale manhunt to find the armed assailants who committed the heinous crime.

The police spokesman said that the victim was rushed to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, (ESUTH) where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

Ndukwe said: “The commissioner has assured that no stone will be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“He also called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants’’.

The video of the late Justice Stanley Nnaji being shot by the killers went viral on the social media.