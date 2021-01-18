Two kidnap suspects were on Monday shot dead by operatives of the Plateau State Police Command.

It was learnt that the two suspects had earlier abducted two persons in Mangu local Council Area of the state and fled before the police shot them dead in a gun battle and rescued the victims/

Spokesman of the Command, Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the development in a statement released Monday evening.

He said, “In an unrelenting manhunt for a notorious gang of kidnappers who kidnapped two persons at Chanso Village in Gindiri on the 16/01/2021 and fled, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and hawk-eyed patrol team of the Command attached to Mangu Division on 18/01/2021 at about 1300hrs stormed the kidnappers’ den, engaged the gang in a fierce gun duel and killed two of its members while other gang members escaped with various degrees of bullet wound.

“The two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families. Meanwhile, efforts are on to track down other fleeing members of the gang”

The statement appealed to members of the public to avail the police with useful and prompt information to enable them to get rid of criminal elements in the state.