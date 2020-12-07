Policemen from Ogun State Command have gunned down a robbery suspect during a robbery operation.

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 6, 2020 on Shagamu-Ikenne highway.

The dead suspect, according to the police image-maker in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, was caught in his web after the police at Ikenne Division got a distress call that members of an armed robbery gang were operating within Adelex filling station and Ladgroup Company axis, on the highway.

The robbers were said to have been dispossessing their victims of their valuables at gun point.

Oyeyemi stated that the call prompted the Ikenne Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ndoukauba Onuma to mobilise patrol team and personnel of 71 Police Mobile Force to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun battle, resulting in one of the robbers being shot dead, while others escaped into the bush with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” the PPRO said.

Exhibits recovered from the robbery scene, according to Oyeyemi, included a mock gun and a Toyota Corolla car, with registration number KNN 84 TD, which was snatched from the owner.

Oyeyemi stated further that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun expressed happiness on the quick response of his men to the distress call.

The police commissioner also ordered a manhunt for the gang members who fled with injuries.

Ajogun appealed to the general public, especially hospitals and traditional healing homes to notify the police in case they sight anyone with gunshot injuries.

He assured people in the state that the command is determined more than ever to ensure their safety at all times, especially as the Yuletide period is fast approaching.