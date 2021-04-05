Police in Zamfara have neutralised a notorious armed bandit kingpin who has been on the radar of the Police for terrorising communities in the state

The Notorious armed bandit was killed by troops of operation puff adder II while on patrol along Tsibiri village, near Sububu forest in Maradun Local government area

The troops also intercepted group of armed bandits who were believed to be on attack mission in a community near the forest.

A statement from the police say troops engaged the criminals in a gun duel and one person was killed while others fled into the forest with possible gun shot wounds.

Items recovered from the bandits Includes one Ak 47 rifle, one Magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, one operational Motorcycle and a bag containing bundle of charms and set of Military Camouflage uniform.

Police in the state assures members of the public that the ongoing operations against the recalcitrant bandits who refused to embrace the ongoing peace accord initiated by the state government will be effectively sustained to rid the state of all forms of criminal elements.