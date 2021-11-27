Police kill bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway

A notorious bandit terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway, Yellow Magaji, has been killed by police operatives in Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, revealed in a statement on Saturday.

He added that police opperatives who acted on credible intelligence, invaded a facility where suspected bandits were lodged in Chikun local government area.

The police then engaged them in a shootout where the notorious bandits was killed, however few of them escaped with bullet wounds.

Items recovered from them include, one AK47 rifle loaded with ammunition, shells of the bullets and a motorcycle.

The owner of the facility where the bandits lodged was also arrested for further questioning by the police.