The Nigeria Police Force has intercepted two suspected gun runners in Katsina State, recovering a general purpose machine gun (GPMG) and more than 1,200 rounds of live ammunition.

Police authorities said the operation was carried out in the early hours of Monday, 1 September, by a patrol team attached to the Katsina State Command along the Ingawa–Karkarku village road.

The suspects, Abdussalam Muhammed, 25, and Aminu Mamman, 23, both residents of Baure village in Safana Local Government Area, were arrested following credible intelligence and swift tactical response by operatives.

A search of their vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Golf with registration number RSH-528 BV, led to the discovery of one GPMG, 1,063 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition, and 232 rounds of 7.62x69mm PKT ammunition concealed inside.

Preliminary investigations suggest the weapons were being transported from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Safana LGA in Katsina for distribution to criminal groups in the area.

The suspects are in custody while investigations continue to trace the source and destination network of the arms.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the operatives for their swift response and urged them to sustain the momentum.

He reiterated the Force’s commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks and called on Nigerians to provide timely and credible information to aid security operations.