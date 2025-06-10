The Kaduna State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for those responsible for the killing of a naval officer in the Kawo area.

Authorities have ramped up night operations and deployed special forces to track down all assailants involved in the murder of Lieutenant Commodore Wada Buba, a senior course student at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji.

The officer was fatally stabbed in the chest by a suspected phone snatcher near the Kawo flyover at around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, bystanders at the scene overpowered the suspected attacker and lynched him.

Despite being rushed to Manaal Hospital, Lieutenant Commodore Buba was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

In a swift response, police conducted a raid in the Kawo area, apprehending 13 suspects found with knives and other dangerous weapons.

The search for additional perpetrators continues as authorities work to bring justice in this heartbreaking case.