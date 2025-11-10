The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intensified proactive crime prevention efforts through special patrol operations around churches and border communities, in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye....

The patrol, conducted on 9 November 2025, was led by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), local hunters, and vigilante groups.

The operation covered forested and border areas linking Bwari to Kaduna State, Bwari to Niger State, and Gwagwalada to Niger State.

Running from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the exercise aimed to strengthen public confidence, deter criminal activities, and ensure that worshippers can attend religious services without fear of harassment or attack.

During the patrol, church leaders in the affected communities were engaged and reassured of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety. They were also advised on proactive security measures, such as limiting late-night activities, maintaining regular contact with security agencies, and promptly reporting suspicious persons or movements.

CP Dantawaye has further directed the blocking of identified access routes often exploited by criminal elements as part of intelligence-led preventive measures. Strategic security posts within forested areas remain active and under constant supervision.

The Police Command emphasised that safety remains a shared responsibility and urged residents to stay vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate fully with security agencies.

For emergencies or information, the public is advised to contact the FCT Police Command via the following numbers: 08032003913, 08068587311, the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) on 08107314192, or the Public Relations Officer on 07038979348.

CP Dantawaye assured residents that the FCT remains safe, adding that the Command will continue to adopt dynamic strategies to maintain peace and ensure a crime-free environment for all.