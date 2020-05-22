A Police Inspector, Okoro Charles, has been arrested and is facing internal disciplinary procedures for allegedly killing a 28-year-old cleric, Fatai Oladipupo in Igando area of Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana and made available to tvc news.

Inspector Okoro Charles attached to Ikotun Division was arrested in connection with the shooting incident along Obabiyi, Igando road Ikotun.

“The Lagos State Police Command has on 20/5/2020 arrested Inspector Okoro Charles attached to Ikotun Division.

“The Inspector was arrested in connection with a shooting incident reported on 20/5/2020 at about 2205, along Obabiyi, Igando road, Ikotun which led to the death of one Fatai Oladipupo ‘m’ 28 years old of Obabiyi area.

“The Inspector is subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Provost Department and if found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court,” the statement reads.